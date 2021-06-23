Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

The Ringling Causeway and Sunshine Skyway Bridge light up the night for Pride Month

By Alejandro Romero
snntv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA - Just in time to celebrate Pride Month – the Ringling Causeway lit up the night with an array of colors that symbolize hope for inclusivity on the Suncoast. For members of the LGBTQ + community and allies on the Suncoast lighting up the Ringling Bridge was an obstacle worth fighting for. After the state rejected a request by Sarasota earlier this month to light the bridge in rainbow colors for Pride Month, the Florida Department of Transportation reversed their decision.

www.snntv.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Sunshine Skyway Bridge#Light Up The Night#Skyway#The Ringling Causeway#Fdot#Srq#Ringling#Prideonthesuncoast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.