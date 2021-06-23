The Ringling Causeway and Sunshine Skyway Bridge light up the night for Pride Month

SARASOTA - Just in time to celebrate Pride Month – the Ringling Causeway lit up the night with an array of colors that symbolize hope for inclusivity on the Suncoast. For members of the LGBTQ + community and allies on the Suncoast lighting up the Ringling Bridge was an obstacle worth fighting for. After the state rejected a request by Sarasota earlier this month to light the bridge in rainbow colors for Pride Month, the Florida Department of Transportation reversed their decision.