The Wilkes Comic Con will be held on Saturday, July 17, at the Stone Center for Performing Arts in North Wilkesboro. “We are excited for the return of the Con and to be in a new location,” said Denis Lachapelle, event chair. “Wilkes Comic Con celebrates many elements of pop and geek culture. The day will be packed with entertainment, from our marketplace to our gaming room, from our interactive panels to our main stage.”