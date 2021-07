Bed Racing used to be a regular feature as part of Galva Freedom Fest. Now, the organizers of Freedom Fest are bringing the unique competition back for 2021. And, in order to entice teams to join the fun, Galva Freedom Fest organizers announced on Wednesday that they are waiving the entry fee for the race. Participants need only to contact Galva Freedom Fest and fill out a registration form that can be downloaded from the Galva Freedom Fest Facebook page linked here. As for the rules, teams need 5 participants, four pushers and one person to lie on the bed. Bed’s must be pushed and not pulled and the person in the bed cannot help make the bed move. Further rules from Galva Freedom Fest listed below. Galva Freedom Fest runs Saturday, July 3rd and Sunday, July 4th.