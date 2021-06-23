47 Million Americans To Travel For Independence Day

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.