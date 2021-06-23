Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

47 Million Americans To Travel For Independence Day

By Emily Bryson, News Release
wccbcharlotte.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte, N.C. (News Release) – Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Travel Insurance#Travel Destinations#Americans#North Carolinians#South Carolinians#The Auto Club Group#The Fuel Rewards#Aaa Com Shell#Wa Chicago#Il New York#Ga Boston#Diamond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

American Airlines Adds More Days To Boston Nonstop; Travel On A Rebound

The Wilmington International Airport’s new nonstop route to Boston has taken flight and is on an expanded schedule, airport officials announced Thursday. The American Airlines’ nonstop service between ILM and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is now running five days a week, a change from the airline's original plan to run a Saturday-only nonstop service, according to a news release.
Travelcapecod.com

AAA Predicts Near-Record Travel Numbers for Independence Day

HYANNIS – Near-record numbers are anticipated for Americans deciding to travel for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend. 2019 saw record-breaking numbers, but due to the COVID-19 Pandemic last year, 2020 brought about a sharp drop in tourism. It is estimated by AAA Northeast that close to 1.2 million Massachusetts...
TravelHuntsville Item

Independence Day travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels

The greatest number of Texans on record, approximately 3.7 million, are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday weekend, according to travel forecast data from AAA Texas. A closer look at the travel forecast, which the American Automobile Association started in 2000, shows more Texans than ever will drive...
TravelKingsport Times-News

992,000 Tennesseans forecast to travel for Independence Day

NASHVILLE — Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record, nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This represents an increase...
La Grande, OREast Oregonian

Independence Day travel expected to be second busiest in history

LA GRANDE — With 56% of all adult Americans now fully vaccinated, travelers are gearing up for Fourth of July weekend. According to the American Automobile Association, 597,000 Oregonians are expected to travel for the holiday, a 40% increase from 2020. This will be the second highest number of travelers...
Gas Pricemiamivalleytoday.com

Record-setting traveling expected over Independence Day holiday

MIAMI VALLEY — Over two million Ohioans are expected to be traveling this weekend for the Independence Day holiday, breaking pre-pandemic levels of drivers on the road and setting new records for holidays to come. AAA Spokeswoman Kara Hitchens said while all methods of traveling are seeing increased demands, road...
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Pump Prices Increase 2 Cents as Independence Day Travel Nears

Georgia gas prices increased by two cents at the pump compared to a week ago as the Independence Day holiday nears. Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is two cents more than a week ago, one cent less than last month and 93 cents more than this time last year.
Travelphocuswire.com

The new rules for acquisition, experience and loyalty in travel

For travel marketers, the next few months in 2021 are a make-or-break moment. As brands navigate which consumers are likely to book a quick overnight over versus who’s itching to jump on a plane to cross the country, or even overseas, it will be critical to target messaging based on travel readiness.
Lifestylethefreshtoast.com

5 Hacks To Find Cheap Flights

Cheap flights are never easy to spot, especially now that prices are rising. Here are some ways to land that next affordable airline seat. Thanks to the vaccine and the state of the pandemic, the rate of travel has increased. While this is exciting for a variety of reasons, flight prices and stays at Airbnb and hotels have also risen, to a shocking degree.
Arizona StateDaily Gate City

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

A wildfire in southeast Arizona forced the shutdown of a busy coast-to-coast interstate highway for several hours on Tuesday. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/79f58d4067c24ed08092769ebf968084.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays suspend amber destinations to July 18

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have suspended flights and holidays to all amber list destinations up to and including July 18. The sister brands said the decision was taken because they expect the next UK government review of the traffic light status of overseas destinations to be on or around July 15.
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

3 Incredible Money-Saving Tips from a Flight Attendant

After spending over a decade working as a flight attendant at three different major airlines, I’ve picked up more than a few travel tips that the general public doesn’t know. I flew one to four (sometimes five!) flights a day during the fifteen days I was scheduled to work each month, giving me the chance to understand how airlines handle delays, cancellations, rebookings, oversold flights, lost luggage, upgrades and any other positive or negative experience a passenger may encounter. I was also fortunate enough to meet and chat with many travelers, learning different ways frequent flyers, business travelers, and even vacationers maximize airline points, perks, and promotions to save money, get an upgrade or even travel for free. Now, having clipped my wings a few years ago, I’ve made the transition from the jumpseat to the window seat and use these three money-saving tips when I travel.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Operators face ‘juggling act’ with hotels and air capacity

The boss of Caribtours has urged airlines to act swiftly to add capacity on routes to the Caribbean after several islands were added to the government’s green list. He welcomed the expansion of the list to destinations such as Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada and the Turks and Caicos Islands.