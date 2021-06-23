9PM: In The Dark “Hanging By A Thread” Season 3 Premiere

By the end of Flack‘s first season, one thing is clear to us: our main character, Robyn (Anna Paquin), is an absolute mess, and she’s just succeeded in completely blowing up her own life. I mean, within the span of six episodes, she’s cheated on her loving and loyal hunky male nurse boyfriend Sam (Arinze Kene) enough times to finally get caught and lose him for good, she hooked up with her coworker and best friend, Eve’s (Lydia Wilson) boyfriend, Tom (Marc Warren), and in doing so, wrecks her once-tight relationship with Eve while getting Tom back off the wagon after three years sober recovering from a severe drug addiction, effectively ruining his life, she fired and broke the dreams and spirit of her devoted intern, Melody (Rebecca Benson), who had previously looked up to her as a role model, and she has seemingly destroyed her relationship her younger sister Ruth (Genevieve Angelson) while simultaneously breaking up her marriage to devoted husband Mark (Rufus Jones).