AMD Releases Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 Driver with FidelityFX Super Resolution

By Vincent Arogya
player.one
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD has released the latest update for its Radeon Adrenalin driver, which includes the recently announced FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is the highly anticipated feature considered as the main competitor to Nvidia DLSS technology. FSR works similar to DLSS in which the technology upscales the image while preserving image quality, in turn, improving overall game performance. While Nvidia DLSS tech is only limited to its RTX series GPUs, AMD is bringing FSR to its current RX6000 series and older GPUs, including some Nvidia GPUs that don't officially support DLSS.

www.player.one
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Impresses With A PC Gaming Performance Lift And Great Visuals

Late last year, when AMD launched its Radeon RX 6000 series PC gaming graphics cards, the company finally brought back a competitive high-end GPU threat versus its arch rival NVIDIA. Among the performance comparisons, various technology feature checkbox items were introduced including support for DirectX Ray Tracing, and an image quality and performance boosting technology AMD referred to simply as “Super Resolution.” Similar to NVIDIA’s AI-infused DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling) technology, AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) was finally just this month fully unveiled, with claims to offer similar image quality and big performance gains but with a seemingly major key advantage of being open source and not requiring specialized hardware to run. In fact, soon to be available through AMD’s GPUOpen MIT license, FSR can also run on competitive GPUs from NVIDIA and even potentially Intel GPUs, when they arrive later this year. As you might imagine, out of the gate this cross-GPU platform functionality offers game developers significant incentive for adoption of FSR, with a rather large potential install base of gaming hardware (and gamers) that can benefit from the technology.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

What is AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution?

AMD has finally released FidelityFX Super Resolution, a gaming PC feature that, at its core, will use less of your graphics card’s power to play games at high resolutions and framerates. Right now, it’s not something that is applied to all games since developers need to integrate it into their...
Video Gamestechgig.com

AMD offering high-resolution experiences to gamers worldwide

AMD today announced the availability of its cutting-edge spatial upscaling solution,. is an open-source, cross-platform technology designed to boost framerates and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. More than 40 game developers announced support for FSR in their games and/or game engines, and today seven games are adding support for FSR – 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker – with more expected by the end of this year, including DOTA 2, Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil Village.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD's Frank Azor And Carlos Silva Talk FidelityFX Super Resolution Live Here 6/22 At 5:30 PM ET

Today, HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks webcast will have a live chat with two execs from AMD's Radeon graphics and gaming team. Frank Azor, AMD's Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions, and Carlos Silva, Director of Software Development, will join us at 5:30 PM EST to talk about everything you could possibly want to know about AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. And you can get your own questions answered live as well via the chat, if you join us.
Computerswccftech.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600XT GPUs Listed In New Update, Launch Imminent?

Via the website Videocardz, well-known informant @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter has leaked details about the recent driver releases by AMD pointing towards the possible future launch of the Radeon RX 6600 GPU and RX 6600XT GPU, complete with the Navi 23 GPU. AMD currently uses the Navi 23 in their Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. Both GPUs listed in the driver update correspond with the "73FF" PC Device ID as shown below.
Video GamesDigital Trends

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution review: Making games imperfectly playable

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is the hot, new upscaling technology on the scene. It’s a DLSS alternative that isn’t quite as clever or capable, but it has much broader hardware support. If claims made by AMD and developers about its ease of implementation hold true, it could soon enjoy wider game support, too.
Softwarephoronix.com

AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver

AMD has shifted all their graphics processors and APUs prior to Polaris / GCN 1.4 to being legacy and will not be supported by their new Radeon Software Adrenalin releases. AMD announced that products ranging from their A-Series APUs up through the Radeon R9 300 series (including R9 Fury) are now legacy and will not see new releases with their mainline driver. On Monday for Windows users they published the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 release while 21.5.2 is the last for these pre-Polaris graphics processors.
ComputersPC Perspective

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution In Action Plus New NVIDIA DLSS And Ray Tracing Support

As is tradition, AMD’s answer to a NVIDIA feature is to develop something similar, but which works for cards from all vendors. Their answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS is FidelityFX Super Resolution, and just like FreeSync it will work on both AMD and NVIDIA cards; at least to a certain extent. Sebastian provided you with a look at what it is, and what AMD says it will do for your gaming and some sites, such as TechSpot, had a chance to try it out on the handful of currently supported games. Grab their new driver to test it out for yourself or keep reading for more information.
Computerseteknix.com

AMD Ends Support for Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300 & Fury GPUs

When it comes to continued support for older PC hardware, while it is always nice to see tech-supported for as long as possible, there does always come the point where things have to end. If you do, therefore, own an AMD Radeon HD 7000, R200, R300, or Fury graphics card, then you might want to savour your latest 21.5.2 driver update as following a report via TechPowerUp, this has officially marked the final supported update those GPUs will get!