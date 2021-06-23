AMD Releases Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 Driver with FidelityFX Super Resolution
AMD has released the latest update for its Radeon Adrenalin driver, which includes the recently announced FidelityFX Super Resolution technology. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is the highly anticipated feature considered as the main competitor to Nvidia DLSS technology. FSR works similar to DLSS in which the technology upscales the image while preserving image quality, in turn, improving overall game performance. While Nvidia DLSS tech is only limited to its RTX series GPUs, AMD is bringing FSR to its current RX6000 series and older GPUs, including some Nvidia GPUs that don't officially support DLSS.www.player.one