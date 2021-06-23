AMD Releases Radeon Adrenalin 21.6.1 Driver with FidelityFX Super Resolution

As is tradition, AMD’s answer to a NVIDIA feature is to develop something similar, but which works for cards from all vendors. Their answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS is FidelityFX Super Resolution, and just like FreeSync it will work on both AMD and NVIDIA cards; at least to a certain extent. Sebastian provided you with a look at what it is, and what AMD says it will do for your gaming and some sites, such as TechSpot, had a chance to try it out on the handful of currently supported games. Grab their new driver to test it out for yourself or keep reading for more information.