Vandalism Strikes At Local Business In New Beaver

(New Beaver, PA) – Pennsylvania State Police have reported via release that on June 23rd, 2021 at approximately 1:12 a.m., they responded to a business alarm at Ferrante Upholstering at 3384 State Route 18 in New Beaver. Upon entering the scene, State Police discovered one of the outside panes of glass on the west face of the business was shattered by unknown reasons, causing approximately $300.00 worth of damage. If anyone has any information or could provide surveilance footage regarding this incident, or any similar incidents in the area, please contact Pennsylvania State Police – New Castle at 724-598-2211 and reference the following incident number: PA21-854537.