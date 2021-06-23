Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, PA

Edwardsville police searching for Wilkes-Barre man on firearm offenses

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynOgE_0aczx2f600
Ezell

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police say they are searching for Alkarem Muhammad Ezell, 29, on firearm offenses stemming from a reported domestic disturbance earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ezell charging him with illegal possession of a firearm, prohibited offensive weapons and receiving stolen property after police allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun outside an apartment on Roosevelt Street on June 1.

Police say the firearm was stolen during a robbery in Edwardsville on May 21.

Ezell managed to flee from officers who were investigating a domestic dispute at the apartment. Prior to officers arriving, Ezell tossed the firearm out a second floor window, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman told police Ezell began arguing with her when she told him to leave her apartment as he did not have permission to stay or be on the property, the complaint says.

During the argument, she claimed Ezell brandished the firearm and threatened “to shoot at cops, I got 17 shots to blow,” if she called police, according to the complaint.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Ezell claimed he was unarmed. As officers searched the apartment to determine if anyone was injured inside, Ezell fled the scene.

Officers found the firearm stuck in the ground below the window where Ezell tossed it out, the complaint says.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ezell is asked to call 911. Police caution not to approach or apprehend Ezell.

Ezell, with a last known address as 219 Andover St., Wilkes-Barre, is described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
Edwardsville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Caution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

COURT BRIEFS

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New Jersey who yelled, “I can’t breathe” when arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township police pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an incident at Walmart Supercenter. Terik D. Wiggins, 28, of Jersey City, was arrested June 22 after police were told by Walmart security he threatened...
Duryea, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Duryea police investigating theft of two train horns

DURYEA — Police are investigating the theft of two train horns from two engines parked on tracks near Petro Gas on York Avenue. Police said the theft occurred between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on June 26. A surveillance camera recorded a white male with a thin build walk down...
Ohio StatePosted by
Times Leader

Police: Owner torches business, apprehended in Ohio

SALEM TWP. — Police say a Salem Township man set fire to his own business Thursday, then fled the area. Michael Beck, 31, was apprehended on Friday in Dublin, Ohio, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. Beck is facing a number of charges, including arson, reckless burning, risking...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Times Leader

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of I-95

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men are engaged in an ongoing standoff Saturday with Massachusetts police, prompting shelter-in-place orders in some areas and sparking massive delays on the holiday weekend as a portion of Interstate 95 remains shut down. The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police...