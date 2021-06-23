Edwardsville police searching for Wilkes-Barre man on firearm offenses

Ezell

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police say they are searching for Alkarem Muhammad Ezell, 29, on firearm offenses stemming from a reported domestic disturbance earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ezell charging him with illegal possession of a firearm, prohibited offensive weapons and receiving stolen property after police allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun outside an apartment on Roosevelt Street on June 1.

Police say the firearm was stolen during a robbery in Edwardsville on May 21.

Ezell managed to flee from officers who were investigating a domestic dispute at the apartment. Prior to officers arriving, Ezell tossed the firearm out a second floor window, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman told police Ezell began arguing with her when she told him to leave her apartment as he did not have permission to stay or be on the property, the complaint says.

During the argument, she claimed Ezell brandished the firearm and threatened “to shoot at cops, I got 17 shots to blow,” if she called police, according to the complaint.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Ezell claimed he was unarmed. As officers searched the apartment to determine if anyone was injured inside, Ezell fled the scene.

Officers found the firearm stuck in the ground below the window where Ezell tossed it out, the complaint says.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ezell is asked to call 911. Police caution not to approach or apprehend Ezell.

Ezell, with a last known address as 219 Andover St., Wilkes-Barre, is described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair and black eyes.