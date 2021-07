After the availability of Crash Drive 3 on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Store, Nintendo Switch eShop and the Epic Games Store, M2H is ready to release the hit title to both Android and iOS devices. The release date is mentioned to be on the 8th of July this year. It is a multiplayer racing game with a number of events, refreshed regularly. The recent events include competitive events, car levelling, open world exploration and much more. It also allows the players to merge with their companions, even if the companions are attached to different platforms, providing cross-platform multiplayer support.