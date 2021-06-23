Twitter explodes over insane trailer for Netflix's Masked Singer-esque dating show

It’s actually kind of difficult to know what to say at the moment other than…’okay’ in a very surprised manner. Sexy Beasts might actually make people think that a movie is being shot as the couples ride by or are seen in public around different areas with a camera crew following them. But the dating show is another Netflix project that is coming to wow the audience and basically let people find love in a reality show setting that may or may not be something that people will respond to in a positive manner. Seriously, it does look pretty freaky, but it also begs the question of ‘why?’ when thinking about the whole premise. There have been so many dating shows on TV over the years and it’s still a question of why anyone would want to do something like this that will be seen by everyone and basically announce the idea that these people are looking for that special someone in a way that few if any would ever bother to try.