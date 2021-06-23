Cancel
TV Series

Twitter explodes over insane trailer for Netflix's Masked Singer-esque dating show

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is here with the latest entry into the growing genre of shows that sound like 30 Rock gags. This time, it's Sexy Beasts, which evidently seeks to do for dating shows what The Masked Singer does for singing competition shows. The reality series involves singles going on dates while wearing "elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test," and the trailer released Wednesday shows contestants dressed up like pandas, dolphins, and other animals, as well as mythical creatures and even the devil. It's based on a British series that was made for BBC Three in 2014, Variety notes.

The Week

The Week

#Masked Singer#British#Bbc Three
