Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall

The former Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande may have you doing a double-take as she’s made a very bold move in changing her signature look by chopping something off. What was it she chopped off. Her. Ponytail. Yes, you read that correctly. The former Sam & Cat star chopped off her signature ponytail. The ponytail that other celebrities often get blasted for wearing because it is “Ariana’s ponytail.” The singer and teen actress has rocked this iconic look for as long as anyone can remember. So, everyone is SHOOK to learn that she’s decided to chop it off.