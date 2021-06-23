Letter to the Editor: Fair School Funding Act must be implemented

I am a teacher in Coventry Local Schools. Coventry has been in fiscal watch since 1997 and then moved to fiscal emergency in 2015 due in part to the unfair school funding formula that often doesn't make sense. For example, despite the fact that Hudson City Schools spends more than $15,000 per student vs. Coventry, which spends just over $4,400,* Coventry Local Schools receives less money per pupil from the state than Hudson City Schools. Coventry students and many like them in the state of Ohio deserve better. Ohio's funding system must be restructured to give priority to districts who need the most resources.