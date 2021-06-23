Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, OH

Letter to the Editor: Fair School Funding Act must be implemented

thesuburbanite.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a teacher in Coventry Local Schools. Coventry has been in fiscal watch since 1997 and then moved to fiscal emergency in 2015 due in part to the unfair school funding formula that often doesn't make sense. For example, despite the fact that Hudson City Schools spends more than $15,000 per student vs. Coventry, which spends just over $4,400,* Coventry Local Schools receives less money per pupil from the state than Hudson City Schools. Coventry students and many like them in the state of Ohio deserve better. Ohio's funding system must be restructured to give priority to districts who need the most resources.

www.thesuburbanite.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coventry Township, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Hudson, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Hudson, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Hudson, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Ohio#Letter To The Editor#Coventry Local Schools#The Ohio Supreme Court#District Profile Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden backs major military sexual assault reform

Biden's support comes as the administration on Friday officially rolled out the findings of the Independent Review Commission, which was tasked with studying ways to eradicate what has been a pervasive issue in the military. "I strongly support Secretary Austin’s announcement that he is accepting the core recommendations put forward...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican City State’s Tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy...