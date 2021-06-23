Cancel
Stanislaus County, CA

Parents of inmate who died in prison sue Stanislaus County over ‘sham autopsy’

Modesto Bee
 10 days ago

Parents of a prison inmate who died during a firefighter training program are suing Stanislaus County and its forensic pathologist over what they called a “sham autopsy”. Jacorey Shaw was 26 when he collapsed at the end of an arduous 2 1/2 hours of physical fitness testing at Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown on Sept. 6, 2018. Shaw, who previously had no health issues, was pronounced dead a little over an hour later.

