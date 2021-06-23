Cancel
Berkley, MI

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: WR Berkley

By Benzinga Insights
 10 days ago

On June 15, 2021, WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) declared a dividend payable on July 6, 2021 to its shareholders. WR Berkley also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. WR Berkley, whose current dividend payout is $0.13, has an ex-dividend date set at June 24, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.69% at current price levels.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

