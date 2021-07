Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.