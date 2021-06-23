Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Lunas, NM

Crews rush to contain bosque fire in Los Lunas

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters are working to contain a bosque fire in Los Lunas.

Fire officials say the blaze began Tuesday night and has grown to about 7 acres.

It has yet to reach any degree of containment.

According to authorities, the fire is burning north of the village’s Main Street bridge and east of the Rio Grande.

There are several homes that are at risk but no evacuations have been ordered.

Crews from the Valencia County Fire Department, Los Lunas Fire Department and Bosque Farms Fire Department are all working to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bosque, NM
City
Los Lunas, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Containment#Hot Spots#N M#Ap#Los Lunas Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related