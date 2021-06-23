Crews rush to contain bosque fire in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Firefighters are working to contain a bosque fire in Los Lunas.

Fire officials say the blaze began Tuesday night and has grown to about 7 acres.

It has yet to reach any degree of containment.

According to authorities, the fire is burning north of the village’s Main Street bridge and east of the Rio Grande.

There are several homes that are at risk but no evacuations have been ordered.

Crews from the Valencia County Fire Department, Los Lunas Fire Department and Bosque Farms Fire Department are all working to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.