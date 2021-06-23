Letter: Thankful buzz for mosquito abatement

A new mosquito is getting in the way of our enjoyment in being outside, even in our own back yards, but mosquitos have always been a problem here. It is a good time for us all to think about the work quietly done by Delta Mosquito and Vector Control. This small group of people work throughout the year to protect us from mosquitos and the diseases they bring. I suspect most people know little if anything about this agency. Now seems a good time to talk about their work. They get much of the credit for our ability to enjoy being outdoors without often thinking much about mosquitos.