Facebook is launching its social audio features. The company is rolling out its Clubhouse-like audio rooms, as well as a handful of podcasts. Audio rooms are similar to Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces. Conversations stream live in the app, and room hosts can invite others up to speak with them. In a sign of just how important the feature is to Facebook, the app will promote the conversations at the top of News Feed above Stories. The new format also comes with creator-friendly features, like the ability to buy “stars,” the in-app gifts that help influencers make money from their streams.