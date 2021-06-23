Cancel
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: CyrusOne

On April 28, 2021, CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders. CyrusOne also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. CyrusOne has an ex-dividend date planned for June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.79% at current price levels.

