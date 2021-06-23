Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Ralph Lauren’s stock as of June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Ralph Lauren will be on June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.69. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.1% at current price levels.www.benzinga.com