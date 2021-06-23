Analyzing Equity Lifestyle Props's Ex-Dividend Date

WOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.