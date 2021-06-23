Cancel
Analyzing Equity Lifestyle Props's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

On June 14, 2021, Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Equity Lifestyle Props also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Equity Lifestyle Props has an ex-dividend date planned for June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.36. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.91% at current price levels.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

