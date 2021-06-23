Understanding Alexandria Real Estate's Ex-Dividend Date

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 63,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.