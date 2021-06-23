Cancel
Real Estate

Understanding Alexandria Real Estate's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

On June 1, 2021, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Alexandria Real Estate also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Alexandria Real Estate is set for June 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $1.12, equating to a dividend yield of 2.51% at current price levels.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

