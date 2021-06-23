P.Y.T.’s 2001 Debut ‘Down With Me’ Shows R&B and Aaliyah’s Influence on Teen Pop

At the cusp of the end of the second millennium, a teen pop wave hit the United States (and other parts of the world, too, of course). Pushed by the success of Britney Spears and her debut album, …Baby One More Time (1999), and boosted through TV shows like TRL and Music Mania, the phenomena consisted mostly of female singers and groups comprised of all boys, all girls, or a mixture of both. (All of them were majorly white, too.) The newer—or less popular ones—would open concerts for acts such as Spears herself in-between performing at malls and acting in Disney Channel movies like Model Behavior (2000), as was the case for all-girl group Nobody’s Angel. (Disney, by the way, had a big role in the craze, as many of the era’s biggest names—like Spears, Christina Aguilera, and *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake—had a background as Disney shows stars.)