Wildlife

700 pound great white shark spotted near Oregon Inlet today

By Shore News Network
 10 days ago
CAPE HATTERAS, NC – An extremely large great white shark has been pinged off the coast of Hatteras Island, just south of Oregon Inlet this morning. At 7:59 am on Wednesday, Bluenose, a nearly twelve-foot-long great white shark being tracked by Ocearch appeared. Bluenose weighs 737 pounds and has been tracked by Ocearch since he was tagged back in September of 2019. Three days ago, Bluenose made an appearance twenty miles off the coast, but today he was spotted just a few hundred feet off the coast.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

#Great White Shark#Oregon Inlet#Hatteras Island
