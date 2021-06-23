700 pound great white shark spotted near Oregon Inlet today

CAPE HATTERAS, NC – An extremely large great white shark has been pinged off the coast of Hatteras Island, just south of Oregon Inlet this morning. At 7:59 am on Wednesday, Bluenose, a nearly twelve-foot-long great white shark being tracked by Ocearch appeared. Bluenose weighs 737 pounds and has been tracked by Ocearch since he was tagged back in September of 2019. Three days ago, Bluenose made an appearance twenty miles off the coast, but today he was spotted just a few hundred feet off the coast.