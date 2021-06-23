Cancel
Understanding Pembina Pipeline's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 3, 2021, Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Pembina Pipeline also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pembina Pipeline is set for June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.21, equating to a dividend yield of 6.63% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pembina Pipeline’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pembina Pipeline has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on February 24, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.21, which has returned to its value today. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend yield last year was 9.52%, which has since decreased by 2.89%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

