Who Is RuPaul's Drag Race's Yara Sofia?
When "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" Season 6 premieres June 24, more than one beloved drag queen will return to compete to be crowned a superstar in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Among them will be Puerto Rican drag queen Yara Sofia, who was crowned Miss Congeniality after "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 3 in 2011 and who also appeared on the first season of "All-Stars" in 2012, according to Variety. Born Gabriel Burgos Ortiz, the fan favorite queen won audiences with her humor, charm, unique style, and heavy accent (per OutinSA). She even had her own catchphrase on the show — "Echa pa'lante!" or keep moving forward.