Who Is RuPaul's Drag Race's Yara Sofia?

Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" is right around the corner and this season is sure to leave fans gagged (that's a good thing, mind you) with drag excellence!. 13 contestants will grace our screens after starring on previous seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and earlier "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars," according to Variety. Contestants are competing for a $100,000 grand prize, and to earn a coveted spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame." RuPaul seemed thrilled to kick off this season, telling TV Insider in May, "13 All-Stars deliver one of the best 'Drag Race' seasons ever! Don't take my word for it. You've got to stream it to believe it."