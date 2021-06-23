Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Who Is RuPaul's Drag Race's Yara Sofia?

By Angela Campbell
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars" Season 6 premieres June 24, more than one beloved drag queen will return to compete to be crowned a superstar in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Among them will be Puerto Rican drag queen Yara Sofia, who was crowned Miss Congeniality after "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 3 in 2011 and who also appeared on the first season of "All-Stars" in 2012, according to Variety. Born Gabriel Burgos Ortiz, the fan favorite queen won audiences with her humor, charm, unique style, and heavy accent (per OutinSA). She even had her own catchphrase on the show — "Echa pa'lante!" or keep moving forward.

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

