The Associated Press

Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn Park grocery store

Posted by 
 10 days ago

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store.

Witnesses told police a male suspect was sitting in his car and opened fire as the victim was about to walk into Nice Family African Market shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man who was shot got into a nearby vehicle driven by his girlfriend, according to police.

When officers caught up to the vehicle, the victim had numerous gunshot wounds and was unconscious. Medical aid was given to the man and he was transported to a hospital nearby.

The victim died a short time after arriving at the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a motive for the shooting is unclear. There’s no word whether police have made an arrest.

