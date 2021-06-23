Cancel
Analyzing Dentsply Sirona's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

On May 27, 2021, Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Dentsply Sirona also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Dentsply Sirona will be on June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.66% at current price levels.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

