Analyzing Dentsply Sirona's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 27, 2021, Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Dentsply Sirona also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Dentsply Sirona will be on June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.66% at current price levels.