Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Price to Earnings Ratio Insights for Korn Ferry

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

In the current session, Korn Ferry Inc. (NYSE:KFY) is trading at $71.72, after a 0.41% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 10.71%, and in the past year, by 144.86%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently above from its 52 week high by 0.32%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggYKR_0aczv4M800

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Korn Ferry Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 46.53 of the Professional Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvO5D_0aczv4M800

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korn Ferry Inc#Kfy#Professional Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rises By 83.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.24. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 216,358 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,358 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tenaris worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Oracle

Right now, Oracle Inc. (NYSE:ORCL) share price is at $81.56, after a 2.55% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock fell by 1.59%, but in the past year, increased by 44.12%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into MKS Instruments Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) is trading at $170.29, after a 0.28% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 8.67%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 46.68%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Posted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Vera Bradley's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) is trading at $12.22, after a 0.81% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.32%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 185.51%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.85 Million

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report sales of $622.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $660.54 million and the lowest is $566.80 million. Viasat posted sales of $530.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “. Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.600-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $743.28 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.100 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $62.98. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
modernreaders.com

Michael Weening Sells 8,419 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.290 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With DiDi Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is trading lower Friday morning after China announced it will be performing a cybersecurity review of the China-based ride-hailing service company. According to an announcement on the Cyberspace Administration of China's website, new user registration will be halted for the duration of the cybersecurity review.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.