Georgia State

Georgia woman pleads guilty in stabbing death of boyfriend

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

Sheldon Olivia McCoy, 53, of Macon, entered the plea Tuesday in Bibb County Superior Court in the May 2019 stabbing of Mark Green, 62, at a senior-living center, The Macon Telegraph reported.

McCoy faced charges of murder and aggravated assault. McCoy’s plea came on the eve of her trial.

The slaying happened in the couple’s fourth-floor apartment at McAfee Towers during what investigators at the time described as “a domestic dispute.”

A sentencing date has not been set. McCoy faces a sentence of 20 years, with up to 10 years of it to be spent behind bars.

