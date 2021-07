TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River officials have cited Dino Road resident Meir Gurvitz after he landed his helicopter in the backyard of his North Dover home. Located between Old Freehold and New Hampshire, the property at the end of the cul-de-sac. Toms River officials noted that several resident complaints were made after the helicopter, allegedly owned by Gurvitz was spotted flying low in the North Dover section of town. The township and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.