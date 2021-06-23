Moth+Flame Raises $2.5M for its Immersive VR-Powered Training Technology Platform
The market for VR training is expected to surpass $294B globally by 2030. VR learning to train people is more cost-efficient and effective than training in classrooms and online learning. In a recent PWC study, VR learners completed training 4x faster than classroom learners; VR learners were 4x times more focused than online learners and 1.5x more than classroom learners. Moth+Flame is a specialist in providing immersive VR training for the public and private sectors. The company focuses both on soft and hard skills focusing on things like workforce programs for diversity and inclusion and suicide prevention through conversational and role-play simulations; physical training simulations include pilot training and aircraft maintenance training for military applications.www.alleywatch.com