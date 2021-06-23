Moth+Flame Raises $2.5M for its Immersive VR-Powered Training Technology Platform

A Fast Track Approach To Learning Data Visualization With Python. Due to its simplicity, Python is often not the programming language of choice in “professional” developer circles – but there is no question that Guido van Rossum’s programming system, which was once developed as a teaching language, has now gained a firm place among the “big” programming languages. A decisive reason for this is certainly that Python is flanked by an extensive library treasure trove, which saves developers a lot of work, especially in mathematics and artificial intelligence. With “Practical Python Data Visualization”, Apress-Verlag now presents a work of around 170 pages that demonstrates the advantages of using Python in the area of ​​data visualization tasks.