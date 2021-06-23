Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Virtual job fair with more than 70 employers to be held today

By WHIO STAFF
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More than 70 local companies will be part of Montgomery County’s virtual summer job fair today.

“Our local businesses have hundreds of job opportunities,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge in a news release. “Many people are still out of work because of the pandemic.”

The job fair will be held virtually from noon to 4 p.m.

For a list of companies attending the job fair and to register, visit www.TheJobCenter.org/JobFair.

The job fair is free to attend.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
County
Montgomery County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
#Job Fair#Job Opportunities#Thejobcenter Org#Cox Media Group
