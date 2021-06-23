Virtual job fair with more than 70 employers to be held today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — More than 70 local companies will be part of Montgomery County’s virtual summer job fair today.

“Our local businesses have hundreds of job opportunities,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge in a news release. “Many people are still out of work because of the pandemic.”

The job fair will be held virtually from noon to 4 p.m.

For a list of companies attending the job fair and to register, visit www.TheJobCenter.org/JobFair.

The job fair is free to attend.

©2021 Cox Media Group