Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Analyzing Flowserve's Ex-Dividend Date

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) declared a dividend payable on July 9, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 20, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Flowserve’s stock as of June 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Flowserve is set for June 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2, equating to a dividend yield of 1.92% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Flowserve’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Flowserve has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on June 18, 2020 the company’s payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Flowserve’s dividend yield last year was 3.3%, which has since decreased by 1.38%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Flowserve click here.

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Ex Dividend Date#Flowserve Lrb#Fls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to C+

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Receives $6.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assetmark Inc. Sells 151,475 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HONE)

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $809.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

DiDi Stock Falls Just Days After IPO: Technical Levels To Watch

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were trading lower Friday after China announced a cybersecurity review days after the stock went public. China’s internet regulator said it’s investigating the company’s cybersecurity risks. DiDi Global is a Chinese ride-sharing company similar to Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT). DiDi Global...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) PT at $28.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.84 EPS Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Drops By 63.5%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 17,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
modernreaders.com

Michael Weening Sells 8,419 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 74.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Posted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Zscaler

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zscaler evaluate the company at an average price target of $223.41 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $190.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a dividend payable on July 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 15, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Sempra Energy’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Sempra Energy has an ex-dividend date set for for July 6, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $1.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.07% at current price levels.