Oasis Smart SIM officially announces its partnership with ARIADNEXT to provide a more secure and seamless eSIM digital onboarding solution

Simplifies workflows by fully integrating the credit application process directly into the VisionMenu™ platform. 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and consumer pre-qualification products, has announced their alliance with Vision Dealer Solutions. The VisionMenu™ is a web-based F&I tool that streamlines the sales process and is completely customizable, giving you the power to build the process that best fits the exact needs of your F&I office. This new integration will provide dealerships with seamless access to 700Credit’s credit report & compliance workflow optimizing the sales process even further.