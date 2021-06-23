The Best in Design, From a Bentley Home Desk to a Michelin-Grade Kitchen

Rugs are the perfect way to add a fun splash of color to your kitchen while protecting the floor and helping you stay comfortable when you're cooking or doing the dishes. They come in many different colors and styles, and you can find them in nearly any size. They often come in sets with several sizes included, too. There's one problem, though. Kitchens are messy. Food splatters, water drips, and kids and pets run through with dirty shoes and sticky fingers. So, how do we work around that? Simple: choose a washable kitchen rug, like the ones on this list.