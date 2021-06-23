'This is a miracle': FW, Aledo strike agreement on 228 acres of land

The Fort Worth city council Tuesday took action that will soon benefit the city of Aledo and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

"I am excited to announce that the Fort Worth city council approved a joint resolution and boundary agreement between the city of Aledo to release 228 acres of land in the [ETJ] of the city of Fort Worth and adjust the ETJs between Fort Worth and Aledo," Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall announced Tuesday night. "This is the cumulation of a lot of hard work, hope and prayer."

Aledo had been working toward acquiring the more than 200 acres of land, a portion of Dean Ranch, since 2020, when Marshall said she was made aware that the ranch was being put up for sale.

"I have always made it a point to reach out to the mayor of Fort Worth and discuss the fact that Fort Worth's ETJ comes into the city of Aledo and our gateway, our corridor," she said during an April city council meeting.

The tract of land sits south of Interstate 20 and east of Farm-to-Market Road 1187.

At the May 24 council meeting, a joint ordinance and boundary agreement was unanimously approved by Aledo city council. However, final approval of the agreement was contingent on action taken by the city of Fort Worth, which approved the ordinance Monday.

"Thank you to Mr. Dean, Fort Worth and Aledo staff, the councils of both cities and Ben Clark," Marshall said. "This is a miracle for the city of Aledo."