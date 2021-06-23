Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aledo, TX

'This is a miracle': FW, Aledo strike agreement on 228 acres of land

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGWz2_0aczuekI00

The Fort Worth city council Tuesday took action that will soon benefit the city of Aledo and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

"I am excited to announce that the Fort Worth city council approved a joint resolution and boundary agreement between the city of Aledo to release 228 acres of land in the [ETJ] of the city of Fort Worth and adjust the ETJs between Fort Worth and Aledo," Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall announced Tuesday night. "This is the cumulation of a lot of hard work, hope and prayer."

Aledo had been working toward acquiring the more than 200 acres of land, a portion of Dean Ranch, since 2020, when Marshall said she was made aware that the ranch was being put up for sale.

"I have always made it a point to reach out to the mayor of Fort Worth and discuss the fact that Fort Worth's ETJ comes into the city of Aledo and our gateway, our corridor," she said during an April city council meeting.

The tract of land sits south of Interstate 20 and east of Farm-to-Market Road 1187.

At the May 24 council meeting, a joint ordinance and boundary agreement was unanimously approved by Aledo city council. However, final approval of the agreement was contingent on action taken by the city of Fort Worth, which approved the ordinance Monday.

"Thank you to Mr. Dean, Fort Worth and Aledo staff, the councils of both cities and Ben Clark," Marshall said. "This is a miracle for the city of Aledo."

Community Policy
Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford, TX
1K+
Followers
25
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Weatherford Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, TX
Local
Texas Government
Aledo, TX
Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean Ranch#Etj#Aledo City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa rapidly intensifies to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened early Friday to become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. By Friday night, the Category 1 storm had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it moved quickly in the Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center said. It was about 475 miles east-southeast of Isla Beata in the Dominican Republic and was moving west-northwest at 30 mph.