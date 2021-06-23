Strawberry season comes early to Door County

Those who traditionally pick strawberries over the July fourth weekend might miss out on the picking season this year. Toni Sorenson of Sorenson Strawberries in southern Door County says they have had the earliest season for growing strawberries in the past 15 years. She says frost in late May caused issues with early blossoming, and the heatwave in early June pushed fruit crops up quicker this year. Strawberry picking for orders began last Thursday, and pick-your-own started over the past weekend. Sorenson sees the strawberry picking season ending by sometime next week.