Six Alums of the Modern Debut Whimsical Tasting Menus at Joomak Banjum
Joomak — the roving, sell-out pandemic pop-up from a slew of Union Square Hospitality veterans who banded together after losing their fine dining jobs last year — is settling down in a permanent space. Led by Jiho Kim, the former executive pastry chef at the Modern, and Kelly Nam, who held the same role at Electric Lemon in Hudson Yards, the crew is debuting Joomak Banjum, an ambitious Korean-Chinese restaurant with a sub-$100 tasting menu, on Wednesday, June 23, at 312 Fifth Avenue, between West 31st and 32nd streets.ny.eater.com