Six Alums of the Modern Debut Whimsical Tasting Menus at Joomak Banjum

Well, hello there! This is Good Taste, your weekly allotment of free calories. No points were used in the creation of these local food recommendations. Pig out: If you saw my recipe for vegan dumplings using unicorn meat, a new and locally made plant-based flesh substitute, you may know of my interest in trying new advances in faux meat. So I was excited to be offered a taste test of dishes containing OmniPork, a porcine substitute from Hong Kong made from non-GMO soy, rice, peas, and shiitake mushrooms. Chef Reina in Brisbane and Shizen in San Francisco were the first local restaurants to use the three OmniPork products (ground, strips, and Spam-like “luncheon” slices). As of this week, it’s also now on the menus at The Lucky Pig and Malibu’s Burgers in SF and Casa Borinqueña in Oakland.