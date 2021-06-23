Cancel
Education Department: In-person learning led to better 3rd grade reading test scores

By Jacob Ogles
floridapolitics.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePass rates for FSAs provide evidence, though not consistently across all districts. Florida’s Department of Education says high rates of in-person instruction in school districts correlated to better results in third grade reading assessments. At the same time, data shows most districts saw lower performance this year than recorded before the pandemic disrupted education plans across the state.

