Alex Caruso got stopped by TSA trying to board flight

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 10 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday for marijuana possession, and we now have more details on what led to the misdemeanor charge. Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station when he was stopped by the Transportation and Security Administration. Caruso’s bags were searched, and TSA agents found a herb grinder that contained marijuana.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

