Alex Caruso got stopped by TSA trying to board flight
Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested on Tuesday for marijuana possession, and we now have more details on what led to the misdemeanor charge. Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station when he was stopped by the Transportation and Security Administration. Caruso’s bags were searched, and TSA agents found a herb grinder that contained marijuana.larrybrownsports.com