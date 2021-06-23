Alex Caruso got stopped by TSA trying to board flight

It isn't a secret that Alex Caruso is one of LeBron James' favorite teammates. Caruso has had some outstanding moments as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming somewhat of a cult hero for diehard purple and gold fans. This week, Caruso added to his legacy by finding one of the few states where you can still get arrested for marijuana possession, catching a charge in Texas after a TSA agent found a grinder and less than two ounces of weed in his bag.