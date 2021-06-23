Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Truth About Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Childhood

By Jennifer Deutschmann
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the mid 1990s to 2012, Israel Keyes went on a crime spree that reportedly included arson, robbery, sexual assault, and murder. As reported by Dallas News, authorities had a difficult time identifying Keyes, as his crimes did not seem to fit any identifiable pattern. His murder victims included both men and women, the victims were of different races, and they were killed in a variety of ways and locations. Although he was eventually arrested and charged with several counts of murder, Keyes committed suicide before he could stand trial. As reported by Biography, authorities are unsure how many people Keyes actually killed. However, during a police interview, he claimed he had "less than a dozen" victims.

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Keyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killers#Arson#Murder#Dallas News#Mormon#Christian#The United States Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

Japan's 'Black Widow' serial killer loses death sentence appeal

Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence given to a 74-year-old serial killer, known as the "Black Widow," for the murder of three men, including her husband, and the attempted murder of a fourth. Chisako Kakehi, reportedly received large insurance payouts after poisoning her victims with cyanide, according to...
Entertainmentwomanaroundtown.com

The Pembrokeshire Murders – Reopening a Cold Case to Nab a Serial Killer

Unsolved murders continue to frustrate police officers and fascinate the public. The American drama, Cold Case, ran for seven years on CBS, and is available for streaming on HBO Max. Kathryn Morris stars as Philadelphia Detective Lily Rush who tackles investigations that are dormant, others having given up on finding closure for families of the victims.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Elisabeth Rohm on Going Into the Minds of Serial Killers With 'Killer's Vault' Podcast (Exclusive)

What’s it like to go inside the mind of one of America’s most notorious killers? “Disturbing,” says former Law & Order star Elisabeth Rohm, whose own uncle was murdered when he was a teenager and has long tried to understand what makes people kill. “It really had a haunting effect in my family,” she says of her uncle’s death, while admitting that she finds the “serial killer’s mind fascinating,” which is why she agreed to host and produce the new true-crime podcast Killer’s Vault.
TV Seriesskiddle.com

A Night Of Serial Killers

Amazing host! Everything was well presented and researched. I really enjoyed all the little side stories and the humour that was brought into it. Audience involvement was minimal but enough to get people involved. I really enjoyed it and I will definitely be coming again to similar events! ð??
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

A&E Announces 2 New Documentary Series on Serial Killers

Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer, and BTK are examined in A&E Network’s upcoming limited documenatary series, Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America. These serial killers committed horrific murders during the same time period, and the three-night event will examine the “intersecting paths of five of America’s most notorious killers.”
Celebritiestheundefeated.com

Bill Cosby’s crimes illuminate the fault lines between generations of Black women

I am standing in the gap. It is a gap between grandmothers and granddaughters. Between whites-only water fountains and Black Lives Matter, between press and curls and Bantu knots, fast-tailed girls and sex-positivity. And most especially, it is a gap between taking your abuse at the hands of Black men to Jesus or the grave (or maybe your cousins) and taking it to the courts, streets and social media.
ReligionAustin Weekly News

On teaching the truth about history

When I was in the fifth grade, this line staggered me: “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” I pondered it for weeks, and then, when the rest of the class stood up, hand over heart, dutifully reciting the pledge, I steadfastly refused to stand. This, of course, triggered a parent-teacher conference, as I ignored the teacher prompting me to rise and deliver the pledge.
Allegheny County, PAwtae.com

Serial killer's confessions: Seven open murder cases in Allegheny County

There is new information about a series of murders that terrified western Pennsylvanians 44 years ago. Recently convicted killer Edward Surratt, now 79-years-old, confessed to six additional murders in Pennsylvania. Those confessions closed the cases. Surratt was granted immunity by local district attorneys in exchange for his confessions. There are...
U.S. Politicsimdb.com

Bill Cosby Is Out of Jail, but That Sets No Precedent for Harvey Weinstein

When news broke Wednesday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and he would be released from prison, early coverage honed in on the five accusers whose testimony helped support his conviction over the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand. According to the Associated Press, “The Pennsylvania Supreme...
SocietyThe Day

Critical Race Theory is about the truth

A response to your informative Sunday lead story. Whether researcher, historian or author, people have always coined clever phrases to explain their conclusions or theories. “Critical race theory” is a more impressive way of saying, "Tell the truth, the whole truth, the good and the bad." Today’s right has seized...
Public SafetyNewswise

Expert: Cosby's Release is a Story of Race, Gender and Power

Dr. Angela Hattery, a professor of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Delaware, can comment on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's overturning of Bill Cosby's rape conviction and his recent release from prison. She argues that although the overwhelming story of Black men raping white women is one of...
Honolulu, HIKilleen Daily Herald

Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Andrea Constand Rips Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction

The accuser in Bill Cosby’s criminal trial says his overturned conviction could discourage sexual assault victims from seeking justice in court in the future. Andrea Constand, who testified in court Cosby gave her 3 blue pills and then sexually assaulted her, tells TMZ … the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the comedian’s conviction and setting him free is “disappointing” and she worries about its lasting effects.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Truth About Romantic Love

People often unconsciously choose romantic relationships to heal a core childhood wound. The parenting style you grew up with, whether neglectful or intrusive, has a large impact. It can be soothing to realize there is a reliable pattern to your life, including love. If you are in a romantic relationship...
Societythewestsidegazette.com

Man Wrongly Convicted Opens a Barber School

He-Said: Nicole this is great evidence of the theory of Karma. It makes you want to keep putting good back into the world. Juan Rivera was already under house arrest when he was convicted in 1992 of murdering an 11 year old girl. This should resonate to you and our...