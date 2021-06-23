The Truth About Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Childhood

From the mid 1990s to 2012, Israel Keyes went on a crime spree that reportedly included arson, robbery, sexual assault, and murder. As reported by Dallas News, authorities had a difficult time identifying Keyes, as his crimes did not seem to fit any identifiable pattern. His murder victims included both men and women, the victims were of different races, and they were killed in a variety of ways and locations. Although he was eventually arrested and charged with several counts of murder, Keyes committed suicide before he could stand trial. As reported by Biography, authorities are unsure how many people Keyes actually killed. However, during a police interview, he claimed he had "less than a dozen" victims.