(KNSI) – The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota has met the goal of having 70 percent of its adult population vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3,034,281 people age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose in the state, amounting to 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated. The only other Midwest state to meet that benchmark is Illinois, with 7,077,997 adults (71.8 percent of the adult population) now vaccinated.