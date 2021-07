CHICAGO — Ahead of the holiday weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown laid out some measures the department will be taking to try to curb crime. “So I don’t have a crystal ball and I’ve learned not to predict what might happen in the future,” Supt. Brown said. “What I can say will happen, is that the Chicago Police Department will give its all. That they will be dedicated and they will take undue risks to protect you and your family.”