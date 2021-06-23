PHT Morning Skate: ‘New day’ for Islanders; Staal’s impact for Canadiens

With the second-overall pick in 2003, the Carolina Hurricanes brought the first of the four Staal brothers, Eric, into an NHL organization. Almost 10 years later, on April 5, 2013, Jared and Jordan Staal would join brother Eric on a forward line for the Hurricanes. While the only meaningful statistics Jared would ever collect were two penalty minutes, 443 goals and 639 assists have been scored between Eric and Jordan. If playoffs are included, the totals jump to 471 and 672, respectively. Two appearances in the Conference Final and a Stanley Cup win aren’t half-bad for the family to have achieved in Raleigh, either. While only Jordan remains with the team today, the great legacy of the Staal family in Carolina will never be in doubt.