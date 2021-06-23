Cancel
Astronomy

Astronomers discover three new faint dwarf galaxies

By report
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy analyzing the data from the Dark Energy Survey (DES), an international team of astronomers has conducted a search for nearby faint dwarf galaxies. In result, they detected three such objects around the Sculptor Galaxy. The finding is reported in a paper published June 16 on arXiv.org. Containing up to...

