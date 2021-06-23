Use of tobacco pipes by Native groups tells story of regional diversity

Life-long dairy farmer Audrey Donahoe’s story begins with girl meets cow. “When I was involved in the dairy princess program, we went to fairs and handed out trophies and ribbons,” she said. “As I was handing out ribbons, I saw a beautiful cow come into the ring. I watched and admired her all day. At the end of the day, she was grand champion and supreme champion. When I went to hand the trophy and ribbon to the guy on the halter, I discovered he wasn’t too bad either.”