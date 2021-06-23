Cancel
Science

Use of tobacco pipes by Native groups tells story of regional diversity

By University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteenth- and 20th-century archaeologists often made sweeping claims about Native cultures, suggesting that everyone who lived in a particular region at a given time shared the same attitudes and practices. A new study of pipes recovered from Hopewell sites in Illinois and Ohio challenges this assumption, revealing that the manufacture, import, export and use of pipestone pipes for smoking varied significantly between the groups, even though they engaged in trade with one another.

phys.org
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
#Tobacco#Illinois River#Northern Illinois#Native#American Antiquity#Scioto Hopewell#Ohio Hopewell#Sterling Pipestone#Wyandotte Cave#Midwestern
