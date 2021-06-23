Dean Baquet keeps using the same cliché

Allen Weisselberg’s indictment on Thursday brought an especially intense focus on the man everyone seems to agree is the star witness in the prosecution of the Trump Organization for alleged tax and bank fraud. He is, after all, the company’s chief financial officer, and even that lofty title understates his role: He micromanaged the finances of hundreds of Trump Organization subsidiaries and acted as the hatchet man, shutting down lines of business that were underperforming. Weisselberg was the single most indispensable figure in the company other than its namesake.