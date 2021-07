In one way or another, the Minnesota Wild must address their need down the middle this offseason. Beyond Joel Eriksson Ek, who has emerged as one of the league’s best two-way centers, the Wild are weak at the center position. It should be one of their top priories; opposing teams were able to efficiently exploit this vulnerability last season. Regardless of what happens this summer, if Victor Rask is playing in the top six next season, it will be a missed opportunity and an error in judgment.