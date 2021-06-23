Officer Dan Malone retires but leaves two detective daughters in the force

Fred Moon/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Dan Malone, a Phoenix police officer is retiring from the force, but he can be rest assured knowing that he has two capable daughters who followed in his footsteps to careers as detectives at Phoenix Police.

"These are my babies and it's tough to see them go out and do this job," Officer Dan Malone said. "They've been through some things already in this department that I've never been through."

Danielle and Jen are two out of four of Malone’s daughters who were two years old and one year old, respectively, when their father was sworn in. Their father had basically been a police officer all their lives.

"For hero day or whatever for school, I'd wear one of his shirts and thought I was all cool," Det. Jen Malone said.

Jen and Danielle said that despite working as a police officer full time, Malone never forgot how to be a dad. He was a hands-on parent, never missing any important events in their lives. With four girls, born within six years of each other, that was certainly a lot to handle. They added that while their father was not strict, he had high expectations.

"He put a lot of trust into us," Det. Danielle Moggel said. "He would teach us, and then expect us to do it. He wouldn't just bash on it over and over and over again. He'd say 'I've told you my opinion. This is what I think. And it's up to you to make the right decision.'"

"It's nice to have each other to lean on," Det. Moggel said. "If we had a situation, like a call or something, we wanted to run it by someone else, people we trust, it's really nice to be able to [say] 'Hey, this is how I handled the call. Would you guys have done something different?'"

Reflecting on Malone’s role both as a father and police officer, Jen and Danielle both agreed that they could not have asked for a better role model, and are very grateful for that fact.

"Thank you for always being there for us, and being such a great role model," Det. Moggel said. "You never brought work home. I never remembered any negative memories with you being an officer, and we're...​I'm very grateful for that. Not just for you not bringing it home, but that we've been blessed to not have to go through anything like that. You've just always been there for us, and given us everything you could."

